2 people shot in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.

A police department spokesman said two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person has been detained, and the shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene saw crime scene tape blocking off a section of North Tamarind Avenue in front of the Stop & Shop grocery store.

