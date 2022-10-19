Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year.

The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2.

The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.

Breeze said it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers free family seating and a la carte pricing.

To check out flights, click here.

