Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year.
The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2.
The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.
Breeze said it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers free family seating and a la carte pricing.
