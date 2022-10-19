Former Jets, Gators running back signed to Dolphins' practice squad

New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine (22) runs in a touchdown during the second half of...
New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine (22) runs in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A former Orange Bowl MVP is returning to Hard Rock Stadium – this time with the Miami Dolphins.

Former Florida and New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Perine spent the last two seasons with the Jets, totaling 72 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 63 yards and returned two kickoffs for 22 yards.

The 24-year-old spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad earlier this season.

Florida running back Lamical Perine holds the MVP trophy after the Orange Bowl against...
Florida running back Lamical Perine holds the MVP trophy after the Orange Bowl against Virginia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida won 36-28.

Perine was the MVP of the 2019 Orange Bowl in his final game with the Gators, rushing for a career-high 138 yards and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 43 yards and another score in Florida's 36-28 victory over Virginia. He finished his college career with 2,485 rushing yards – eighth-most in school history – and 22 rushing touchdowns, plus 674 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

