Indian River County woman ran fake medical training school, police say

Police said an Indian River County woman ran a fake medical training school and defrauded more than three dozen students out of at least $93,000.

Michelle Wimes, 33, who also goes by Michelle Hudson, was arrested Tuesday for organized fraud over $50,000.

Police said Wimes owned and operated Grace Med Training, located in the 1400 block of Old Dixie Highway in Vero Beach.

According to Police Chief David Currey, the Vero Beach Police Department received complaints in July from numerous people who said they were deceived into enrolling in Wimes' "fraudulent medical training school."

The school offered medical training courses including CPR, home health aide, medical assistant, phlebotomy, certified nursing assistant, and practical nursing programs.

Currey said that when graduates went to take the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, to get a nursing license, they were unable to because they did not attend an approved and accredited school.

"They completed the schooling. And to get your certification, to be certified by the state through the Department of Education, you have to take the NCLEX," Currey said. "When they went to take the test, they basically realized that the certification or the training they received was not legitimate."

Currey said the police department confirmed with the Florida Commission for Independent Education that neither Wimes nor Grace Med Training were licensed to provide any type of medical training.

All told, Currey said Wimes defrauded at least 37 victims out of $93,895.

Currey said "qualified instructors" taught at the school and are not facing any charges in the case.

"They were basically, for lack of better words, duped as well," Currey said.

The police chief added that Wimes was possibly attempting to open another fake medical training school in Port St. Lucie before she was arrested.

The police department is now working toward restitution to get the victims their money back.

"Unfortunately, sometimes easier said than done. But we're gonna try to do that for the victims," Currey said. "We've got every 37 victims, as far as what they paid for. Documents showing what they paid for."

Wimes turned herself in to authorities around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and bonded out of the Indian River County Jail about four hours later.

Currey said Wimes retained an attorney and has not commented to law enforcement.

