IRS inflation adjustments could mean lower taxes for many

The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, Friday, March 22, 2013....
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, Friday, March 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Less of your income going to taxes. That will be the case for many Americans following the inflation adjustments announced by the IRS.

Inflation has increased the cost of just about everything. But the IRS is offering some relief in the form of its annual tax adjustments.

A spokesperson for the IRS said the Consumer Price Index gave a clear indication that rate amounts needed to change, lowering tax bills for many Americans.

So one big impact will be your standard deductions. Those that take the standard deduction will see it increase by $900 in 2023. So you will be deducting $13,850 as an individual and double that for couples.

The other change will be who is eligible for which tax bracket. For many, it means a drop in the amount you're paying the government. Those brackets are increasing by 7%.

An expert in finance at Florida Atlantic University said it may not be enough right now, but added it's easier for the IRS to make larger adjustments in the future than backtrack the adjustments this year.

The IRS said it's hoping to release pension limits next week.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

4 people killed in Martin County crash
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

Latest News

Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
Rubio claims people may want to blow up drop boxes