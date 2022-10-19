Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Joan Jett performs with Miley Cyrus at the TikTok Tailgate concert for local medical personnel,...
Joan Jett performs with Miley Cyrus at the TikTok Tailgate concert for local medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Female rocker Joan Jett is coming to South Florida next year.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform March 9 at the outdoor stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, the venue announced Wednesday.

The 64-year-old singer and guitarist is known for such hits as "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Bad Reputation" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $60.

