Lawmaker requests FDOT review intersection following deadly crash

Since a deadly crash claimed the lives of four people in Martin County on Tuesday, drivers and residents have been posting to social media that they have had safety concerns about that area of U.S. 1 for quite some time.

Law enforcement and a local state representative feel the same way and have already started taking action.

There are a couple of safety concerns that people are talking about even though the cause of this crash is still under investigation.

One concern oftentimes is speed, but WPTV watched the traffic light cycle near the intersection where the crash occurred.

To make a left turn on U.S. 1 at 14th Street, drivers will briefly get a green turn arrow. However, many drivers will often turn left on a regular green light.

State Rep. John Snyder discusses the steps he's taking following a deadly crash that killed four people in Martin County.

Now, state Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, wants the state to take a look at look at making changes, adding a red arrow.

Anyone who frequents this stretch of U.S. 1 near Baker Road and 14th Street said that crashes occur frequently.

"Even this morning, I was in here drinking coffee and I heard, errrrrr," said a woman who has lived in the area for 30 years. "I thought, 'Here we go again."

She said Tuesday's crash is one of the most deadly she has ever seen.

Since 2019, law enforcement reported this crash has been the only deadly one in two years. However, they've responded to 56 non-fatal crashes, three with serious injuries.

Teresa Satur shares her concerns about the intersection where the deadly crash occurred.

"I avoid U.S. 1 at all costs," Teresa Satur, who owns the nearby Mad Hatchers axe-throwing business, said. "I have always taken the avenue."

Surveillance video taken moments before the crash showed what law enforcement said appeared to be the Tesla that was later involved in the wreck.

Moments later, a minivan turning left, also on a green light, collided with the Tesla.

That's why Snyder has also asked the Florida Department of Transportation to do a review of the traffic lights in this intersection, which he said the agency will expedite because of his request.

"Those that are making a left-hand turn across multiple lanes of traffic, in my heart, I believe that should be a green arrow," Snyder said.

Snyder feels changing the traffic lights to have both a red and green arrow for drivers turning left could prevent future crashes.

"You know the old rule of thumb, enter the intersection while the light's green you’re safe to go, right?" Satur said. "Not the case."

Snyder said it's unclear how long this expedited review will last.

