Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed in Martin County crash
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

Latest News

An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden announced a release from the strategic oil reserves to help combat gas...
Biden: Keep doing everything we can
Indian River County woman ran fake medical training school, police say