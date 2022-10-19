Martin County to begin spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. On Friday, July 29, 2016, Florida said four Zika infections in the Miami area are likely the first caused by mosquito bites in the continental U.S. All previous U.S. cases have been linked to outbreak countries. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County is planning to begin spraying for mosquitoes by aircraft Wednesday night.

Martin County Mosquito Control has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission to reduce adult mosquito populations.

The applications will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Mosquito Spray Zones E4, F3, G2-G5, I1, I3, and I4.
Mosquito Spray Zones E4, F3, G2-G5, I1, I3, and I4.

Approximately 58,000 acres in western Martin County will be treated.

The aerial mission may continue until all scheduled areas have been sprayed.

For questions call Mosquito Control at 772-419-6974.

To locate spray zone maps and sign up for notifications for mosquito spraying, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

4 people killed in Martin County crash
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

Latest News

2 people shot in West Palm Beach
Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser
Not-so-scary trick-or-treating returns Friday
2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.