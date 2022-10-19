Neighbors mourn loss of 'super nice family' after Martin Co. crash

We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday's violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan.

The couple who was killed in the minivan shared close friendships with their neighbors.

Heather Baer was driving on U.S. 1 a few minutes after the crash occurred. She spotted the crash and said something stuck out to her about one of the vehicles.

Heather Baer was neighbors with the two victims who were riding in the minivan that crashed in Martin County on Oct. 18, 2022.

The possibility quickly turned to certainty as the news developed that two of the victims were her longtime neighbors.

"You knew that it was probably impossible for anybody to survive that," Baer said.

Mike Mingione lives down the street from the couple who were killed.

Mike Mingione says the couple was very friendly and will be missed by their community.

"Super nice family. Always stopping by saying hi to the kiddos," Mingione said. "Their daughter would babysit for our kids every once in a while."

Baer said the community is in shock but it pales in comparison to what the family is dealing with.

"They had a very strong faith in God and taught their children that," Baer said. "I think that's what will get them through."

WPTV is looking to learn more about the two teens killed in the Tesla. Currently, their names have also not been released.

