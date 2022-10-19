Nonprofit receives massive donation to help homeless, neglected kids

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Treasure Coast nonprofit organization received a massive donation to help homeless and neglected youth as well as victims of human trafficking.

The United Cajun Army donated a tractor-trailer load of new kids' clothes to the Place of Hope's new Stuart campus.

The donation will help the Hands and Feet organization and the Place of Hope's Shade Tree Program, which provides these necessities to children as they first come into foster care or arrive at their relatives who step in to help.

“We’ve had tremendous amounts of people step in to help but then today the United Cajun Navy with an entire tractor-trailer load of children’s clothes and we couldn’t be more excited and I know our children are excited as well,” said Charles Bender with Place of Hope.

Place of Hope's new Stuart campus is in the process of a major renovation. Its goal for the first phases of the project is $11 million and the nonprofit said it still needs $3 million to reach that goal.

