Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Port St. Lucie police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at about 8:12 p.m. along Felix Avenue and Southbend Boulevard.

Officials said the officer was directing traffic for a different crash when a white Toyota hit the officer.

According to police, the vehicle's windshield was shattered and the bumper was damaged in the crash.

The officer was alert when taken to a hospital but no more details were given about their condition.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, officials said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

