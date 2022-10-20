65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
Father of teen killed in Tesla crash shares his son's story
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
4 people killed in Martin County crash

Latest News

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure