Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida teen

UPDATE: Ashlynn Cox was found safe, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening.

If you would like further information, please call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-758-1095.



Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/FxdtJla5GM — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 21, 2022

EARLIER STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teen.

Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.

Officials said Cox may be traveling in the company of Jesse Hamersla, 27, in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with Florida tag 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville area.

The vehicle has a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield. There are no hubcaps on the vehicle and the tires appear all black, according to officials

Cox is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

Officials described Hamersla as 5 foot 7 inches tall weighing150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ashlynn Cox's whereabouts is urged to call 386-719-2005 or 911.

