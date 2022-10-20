Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the devastating crash in Martin County on Tuesday that claimed four lives.

A makeshift memorial has been placed at the intersection of U.S.. 1 and 14th Street where the crash occurred.

Two teens in a Tesla and a couple in a minivan, who were celebrating an anniversary, were killed in the wreck.

Debris was strewn across U.S. 1 in Martin County after this minivan was hit by a Tesla on Oct. 18, 2022.

Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.

The pastor of Treasure Coast Presbyterian, the church where the Trowbridges attended, said he last saw the couple a few weeks ago during services.

Pastor Randy Lozano recounts the kindness of Tom and Debbie Trowbridge, who were members of his church in Stuart.

Pastor Randy Lozano said they had a positive impact on the people they knew.

"They kind of lived a quiet life of keeping to themselves but also helping out whenever they could," Lozano said. "Debbie Trowbridge helped set up our VBS here, Vacation Bible School. We had about 50 kids here a couple of years ago, right after COVID. She really helped do it up with her experience."

The pastor also said that Debbie Trowbridge brought his family a meal to their home earlier this month after he and his wife had a new baby.

Lozano said they were a kind couple who will be dearly missed.

