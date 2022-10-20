Father of teen killed in Tesla crash shares his son's story

A parent of one of the victims in a Tesla crash that killed four people in Stuart is sharing the story of his son's life.

George Meyer II said his 18-year-old son, George Meyer III, was the driver of the Tesla.

Meyer said he got an urgent call from a co-worker Tuesday.

"One of my subcontractors called me up, his name is John, and he said to me, 'George,' and I said, 'Yeah, hey John, what's going on?' And he said, 'Where's Georgie?'" Meyer said.

His friend saw the crash with a Tesla that looked like the one Meyer's son had.

"So I started calling Georgie up and he's not picking up, and I'm calling and I'm calling on the phone ... and I'm starting to panic," Meyer said. "And I'm texting him, but I didn't know he was already dead. He was already dead."

RELATED: Neighbor remembers 'super nice family' killed in Tesla crash

Meyer showed up at the intersection, where his fears were confirmed.

"He knows I love him and that's what I would tell him," Meyer said. "I'm never going to be able to get over this. He was like my best friend."

Meyer's father said the teenager had just graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School and was attending Indian River State College to become a cardiologist.

George Meyer III, 18, was one of four people killed in a Tesla crash in Martin County. He had graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School and was attending Indian River State College.

His father said he excelled in academics and sports and followed in his footsteps to become a blackbelt in karate.

"I remember, at the beginning, he was very competitive," Omar Campora, the sensei at Kyokushin of Port St. Lucie, told WPTV. "He wanted to win and win and win and win. ... In reality, what he learned is to have skills that he would have one day in life."

The teen trained at the dojo from when he was 7 years old until when he was 15.

His sensei said he was like family and held a moment of silence at the dojo in his honor.

"I wish that split second wouldn't have happened, and I wish he could be with us today and continue with his life," Campora said.

George Meyer III leaves behind his father, his mother and his younger sister.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

"I was so proud of him, man. I was always proud of that kid," Meyer's father said. "That kid was the new-and-improved George Meyer, you know."

