MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks.

"The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder.

According to Snyder, the Tundra models have landed on the hotlist for having their catalytic converters stolen at the highest rate than any other vehicle in America. The full-size trucks are equipped with four times the amount of precious metals than other cars. They're called platinum, rhodium, and palladium, which serve as catalysts to convert harmful gases such as carbon monoxide into less harmful gases like carbon dioxide as well as water.

Gregory Michael Lives in Port. St. Lucie and has witnessed the crime firsthand.

"I was very upset because I had heard about it happening in the bigger cities like Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and stuff like that. So I don’t like when it's climbing up the 'White House,' you know what I'm saying, when it hits home," said Michael.

While away on a mission trip in the Dominican Republic, all four of his converters were stolen from his 2006 model truck.

"You can kind of see a pipe and then a missing and then a pipe and I said, 'O My Lord' that’s what it was," he explained.

Robert Gonzalez, a local auto repair shop owner said thieves are also targeting the Tundra trucks because they are easily accessible.

"They’re off the ground, so they can just crawl under the vehicle and within two or three minutes it’s done. They’re that good, they can get in and get out," said Gonzales.

To make matters worse, once it happens, victims like Michael are left with a repair bill of up to $7500 dollars, Gonzales said.

To help avoid falling victim to the crime, Snyder recommends the following:

- Park in well-lit areas so you eliminate any concealment for thieves.

- Consider installing catalytic converter shields. They are the closest things to locks and could deter thieves who think the crime will take too long.

- Have your VIN number etched or painted on the converter. This makes it traceable—and unsellable.

Snyder also encourages residents to remain vigilant.

"One of our thefts, neighbors heard something and saw something but didn’t call the police. So if you see something please call us," said Snyder.

