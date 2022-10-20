New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG).

The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Avelo Airlines plane
Avelo Airlines plane

Introductory one-way fares start at $49.

Avelo said their customers are allowed to change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees.

The company is an ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Houston that commenced operations in April 2021. They serve 32 destinations across the U.S., many of which are smaller, regional airports.

