New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February

Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG).

The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Avelo Airlines plane

Introductory one-way fares start at $49.

Avelo said their customers are allowed to change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees.

The company is an ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Houston that commenced operations in April 2021. They serve 32 destinations across the U.S., many of which are smaller, regional airports.

Scripps Only Content 2022