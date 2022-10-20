New Palm Beach County school officially named West Boynton Middle School

A new middle school coming to Palm Beach County now officially has its name.

West Boynton Middle School will open to students in August of 2023.

The school, which is currently under construction, is located just off Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Lyons Road, right next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday evening unanimously approved the name after input from a school district naming committee and the community.

Now the district will work on drawing the boundaries to determine which students will attend West Boynton Middle School next fall.

