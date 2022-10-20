New Palm Beach County school officially named West Boynton Middle School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new middle school coming to Palm Beach County now officially has its name.

West Boynton Middle School will open to students in August of 2023.

The school, which is currently under construction, is located just off Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Lyons Road, right next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.

RELATED: Security is main focus of designing, building new Palm Beach County public schools

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday evening unanimously approved the name after input from a school district naming committee and the community.

Now the district will work on drawing the boundaries to determine which students will attend West Boynton Middle School next fall.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
Father of teen killed in Tesla crash shares his son's story
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
4 people killed in Martin County crash

Latest News

Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year
Lion Country Safari welcomes new baby zebra
New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion