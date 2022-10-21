1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m.

According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to collect and prevent further contamination in the canal.

oil absorbing booms.PNG
oil absorbing booms.PNG

The patient was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

No more information was immediately available.

