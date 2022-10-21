Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast

Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast.

High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds of about 80 mph in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

One test train could pass through the corridor anywhere from 10 to 16 times per day.

The testing will occur at the following crossings:

St. Lucie County

Savannah Road/Waterplant Road

Midway Road (County Road 712)

Walton Road

Riverview Drive

Martin County

County Line Road

Skyline Drive (County Road 722)

Pitchford Landing

Jensen Beach Boulevard (State Road 707A)

Palmetto Avenue

Testing was initially set to take place earlier this week, but Brightline delayed it until Friday.

The testing comes as Brightline prepares to expand service to Orlando in 2023.

