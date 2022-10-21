Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.

The advisory is due to higher-than-normal levels of enteric bacteria found in water samples collected on Oct. 17.

DOH St. Lucie County said more samples will be collected on Oct. 31 and results will be available on Nov. 3. The advisory will continue until results are satisfactory.

Swimming in the waters is not recommended due to an increased risk of illness at this time.

Potential health risks for those who ingest or come into contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

For more information and sample results click here or contact the environmental health division at 772-873-4931.

