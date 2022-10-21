'Killer clown' murder suspect in court for hearing

Attorneys were in court Friday in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago in Wellington.

The suspect, Sheila Keen-Warren, was also in the courtroom for the hearing.

One of the issues discussed was a 25-page file of clown sightings put together by the original investigators of the case. Defense attorneys claim the file has roughly "40 credible leads" containing names, addresses and phone numbers.

Judge Scott Suskauer presides in court for a hearing in the Sheila Keen-Warren case on Oct. 21, 2022.

No bond was set for Keen-Warren.

The next hearing will be on Dec. 22 as attorneys continue to comb through the newly-discovered file.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Paige McCann said during a September 2017 news conference that Sheila Keen, as she was known at the time, was dressed like a clown when she fatally shot Marlene Warren in 1990.

Warren died at Palms West Hospital two days later.

Marlene Warren was fatally shot in the face by a woman who was dressed as a clown in May 1990.

Keen-Warren had long been considered a suspect in the shooting, but it took investigators 27 years to make an arrest. She eventually married Michael Warren in 2002 and moved to Tennessee, where the couple operated a restaurant.

She was arrested in Virginia in 2017 and has been in a Palm Beach County jail cell ever since. Her attorneys were denied a request to have her released from jail while she awaits trial.

