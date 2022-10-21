New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday.

Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd.

The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.

Waterfront seating at Wildflower Park.
"After years of planning and work, we are excited that we now have a 6-acre urban green space that builds the link from our downtown to our oceanfront," said Mayor Scott Singer.

The city said the park’s name was determined by a community vote and refers to a former restaurant on the site known as the Wildflower.

Wildflower Park will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to sunset.

For more information about the park, click here.

