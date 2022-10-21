West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer

A West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives.

The mission is to celebrate the big wins in pediatric cancer research, while continuing to fight and support those who are still in it.

"Nobody should do cancer alone," Barbara Abernathy said. "And as long as I'm here, nobody will."

Abernathy was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 1996 and 24 years later she is advocating for families battling cancer through her organization, Pediatric Oncology Support Team.

Barbara Abernathy explains how her organization supports families battling cancer.

"We're the ones sitting there for all the dark parts, for all the wounded parts, for all the scared parts," she said.

POST was there for Elijah Holland and his family when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

"The hardest part was the initial diagnosis," Holland said.

"We did three-and-a-half years of treatment for his initial leukemia. The first year is an absolute bear," Jay Holland, Elijah's father, said. "It's overwhelming that any child gets through it and then two-and-a-half years of maintenance and by God's grace we were free from cancer for four years."

Elijah Holland, who is now cancer free, describes what it was like going into remission.

But the cancer came back.

"People ask how is it when you find out your child has cancer? I'll say the first time around, it's like getting hit by a bus that you never expected," Holland said. "The second time, hearing that word relapse, the thing you've been dreading every day has come true, and it takes a lot to just walk forward."

This time, at 13 years old, Elijah's diagnosis was poor.

Abernathy and POST paid the Holland family’s mortgage and sent counselors and advisers to Elijah's bedside.

"People describe POST as an answer to prayer," Holland said. "And I would describe POST as an answer to prayers we didn't even know to pray."

Jay Holland gets emotional while describing what it's like to find out your child has cancer.

Finally, news that Elijah was selected for a cutting-edge cancer treatment in Miami. Then, his own brother was a bone marrow match.

"To think this time last year Elijah was not yet in remission, and not sure if he would make it, to finding out his brother was a perfect sibling match, to walking through six months of bone marrow transplant, to now they have a special test, and he is 100% cancer free — testing one in 10 million cells, there's no trace of cancer," Jay Holland said. "We are blessed, beyond blessed."

"Some of my darkest time has been through this cancer journey — also some of sweetest times — and POST has been right there in the midst of all of it," he said.

Barbara Abernathy advocating for families battling cancer.

Those meaningful words struck a chord with Abernathy.

"That touches me. That's very special. Makes me feel like, maybe I did something with my 24 years," she said. "Maybe it's been worth it. You know, maybe I'll show up tomorrow and keep doing this."

The STRONGER Than Cancer 5K Run/Walk and Celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. the at the amphitheater at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

POST needs runners, walkers and volunteers to help and participate in the fundraiser. Elijah will be serving as this year's race ambassador.

For information about POST and Saturday's event, click here.

