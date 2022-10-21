Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately known, but witnesses told deputies he had been struck by a shipping container.
It will be up to a medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.
