Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container

A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately known, but witnesses told deputies he had been struck by a shipping container.

It will be up to a medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

