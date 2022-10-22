Florida's jobless rate drops to lowest level since 2006

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% last month, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, officials announced Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic Product growth in the U.S., growing at an annual rate of 1.6% in the second quarter of 2022 while the national GDP has declined for two consecutive quarters.

“Florida’s economy continues to outpace the national average,” DeSantis said. “Floridians are finding jobs, and our state’s businesses are thriving.”

Between September 2021 and September 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 316,000, or 3%, officials said. For that same time period, total private sector employment grew by 461,500 jobs, or 5.8%. Officials said that's faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 4.4% over the year.

As of last month, Florida employers had added jobs for 29 consecutive months since May 2020.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida teen
Parents mourn loss of teen daughter killed in wreck
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Father of teen killed in Tesla crash shares his son’s story

Latest News

Uber Eats driver shot while making food delivery in Delray Beach
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson...
Miami falls to 0-2 as Celtics top Heat 111-104
West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer
More Floridians going solar since Hurricane Ian