Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting

Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.

Therese Serignese told WPTV she witnessed the incident and says it caused her great distress.

"I heard children screaming, yelling, 'Gun, gun there's a man with a gun,'" Serignese said. "There was blood. He was shot. I couldn't tell how many times on the side of his head, his face."

Video of the incident shows a man carrying the bloody iguana by the tail, and putting it in a garbage bag.

Palm Beach County Animal Control and Care Assistant Director David Walesky says they are investigating the situation to determine if the killing was done humanely. However, euthanizing iguanas is not illegal.

"Iguanas are an invasive species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife," Walesky said. "In general, residents, neighborhoods, HOAs are encouraged to remove invasive species because of the impact they have on the environment and native wildlife."

Serignese said she heard the man in the video may have been hired by her property manager to remove iguanas, but her concern is how the iguana was treated.

"This was a living being, this was a suffering animal, and this in my opinion was inappropriate," Serignese said.

WPTV tried to contact the property manager at Loggers' Run, but he declined to comment.

