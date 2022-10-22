Uber Eats driver shot while making food delivery in Delray Beach

An Uber Eats driver was shot while making a food delivery Friday night in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Village Drive, in the Chateau Woods neighborhood.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said officers were called to a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the female driver had been shot while attempting to make a delivery.

She was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects were involved.

White said one man was arrested on an unrelated charge, while the second suspect was still at large.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

