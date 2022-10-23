Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.

The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Military Trail.

Investigators said an unknown vehicle was heading southbound on the road.

A pedestrian, identified as Jose Luis Yanez Gomez, was crossing South Military Trail from east to west.

The vehicle collided with Yanez Gomez, sending him to the ground.

A witness said the driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily and then fled the scene southbound.

Yanez Gomez, who lived near Lake Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the wreck was described as a light-colored coupe with extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Parents mourn loss of teen daughter killed in wreck
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship.
Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police...
Suspect arrested after stabbing at house party
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after collision in Loxahatchee
Deputies: Florida girl breaks into safe, gives $10K to students,
Fatal shooting investigated at Belle Glade market