Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.

The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Military Trail.

Investigators said an unknown vehicle was heading southbound on the road.

A pedestrian, identified as Jose Luis Yanez Gomez, was crossing South Military Trail from east to west.

The vehicle collided with Yanez Gomez, sending him to the ground.

A witness said the driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily and then fled the scene southbound.

Yanez Gomez, who lived near Lake Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the wreck was described as a light-colored coupe with extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

