Motorcyclist, 36, dies after collision in Loxahatchee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car Saturday evening in Loxahatchee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 14100 block of Key Lime Boulevard.

Investigators said a 71-year-old driver from Greenacres was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on Key Lime Boulevard, just west of 140th Avenue N.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Farrell, was traveling west on Key Lime Boulevard toward the car.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Jetta began turning left into a driveway along Key Lime Boulevard in an attempt to complete a U-turn to travel westbound.

While the Jetta was turning, the driver of the motorcycle hit the rear passenger door of the car.

Farrell was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. PBSO did not list a city of residence for Farrell in the incident report.

The driver of the Jetta suffered minor injuries.

