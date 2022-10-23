Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The aircraft went down near Tim Granowitz Pavilion just after 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, is expected to survive.

There are no reports that anyone on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 at 6 for a live report.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Parents mourn loss of teen daughter killed in wreck
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship.
Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug....
Suspect arrested after stabbing at house party
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after collision in Loxahatchee
Deputies: Florida girl breaks into safe, gives $10K to students,