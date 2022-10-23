Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park

The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The aircraft went down near Tim Granowitz Pavilion just after 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, is expected to survive.

There are no reports that anyone on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

