Suspect arrested after stabbing at house party

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the home, located in the 6000 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, at an undisclosed time.

When they arrived, deputies learned that the altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect, identified as Garrett M. Hennigar.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the back and later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hennigar, who lives near Boynton Beach, was arrested and taken to the main Palm Beach County Jail. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a weapon.

Jail records indicate that no bond has been set for Hennigar.

