Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach

At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department posted on Twitter just before 12 p.m. that a half-mile stretch of eastbound 45th Street is shut down between North Military Trail and Village Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, "due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian."

#TrafficAlert/closure: eastbound 45th Street from Military Trail to Village Blvd. shutdown due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Westbound 45th Street detour through WalMart parking lot while traffic homicide conducts the on-scene investigation. @TotalTrafficWPB #BREAKING — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) October 24, 2022

The driver of a white SUV involved in the wreck remained at the scene.

Police said drivers can detour on westbound 45th Street through the Walmart parking lot.

Traffic homicide investigators are now on scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022