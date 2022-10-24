DeSantis, Crist set to debate in Fort Pierce on Monday

Fort Pierce is in the spotlight Monday as incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist square off in their only debate.

The debate will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Theatre.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was changed due to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

RELATED: WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

Monday's debate comes at a time when early voting began today in many counties across the state for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

DeSantis leads race, according to FAU poll

A statewide poll released Friday by Florida Atlantic University said DeSantis was leading Crist by 11 percentage points.

The poll said that DeSantis was up 51% to 40% in the race for governor with the incumbent currently holding a 53% approval rating.

The survey of 719 Floridians also revealed that inflation was the most important issue to voters by a wide margin at 36%. Threats to democracy were the next most important issue at 19%. The FAU poll said only 9% of respondents felt abortion access was an important issue.

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, left, greets Ronnie Billie of the Miccosukee Tribe as Crist and his fiancee Chelsea Grimes greet supporters at a campaign event in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2022