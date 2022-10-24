Holiday Care Packages for Heroes underway in West Palm Beach

The Holiday Care Package initiative provides handmade holiday stockings filled with goodies mailed to deployment sites overseas and delivered locally to veterans hospitalized or in nursing homes during the holidays. Arthrex, Inc., a long-time Holiday for Heroes supporter, facilitates delivery overseas to military installations for active-duty military members away from their families during the holiday season.

You can participate by donating some of the following items:

Lip balm

Hot cocoa mix (individual packets)

Gum, mints, hard candy (no chocolate)

Power bars, granola bars, breakfast bars

Flavored drink mix for water bottles (individual packets)

Non-perishable meat (individual packets of tuna, chicken, salmon; not canned)

Individually packaged/travel size snacks (nuts, trail mix, beef jerky, Slim Jim, cookies)

Holiday cards and letters of appreciation (Please do not write your last name, address or personal contact information. Please use wording that will encompass the holiday spirit without reference to religion as these will go to a diverse group of service members.)

CLICK HERE to purchase items from the Holiday for Heroes online registry, including direct shipping to the Red Cross. Please select the auto-populated American Red Cross option during the checkout process as your shipping address.

Drop-off locations coming soon!

DEADLINE TO PURCHASE ITEMS IS Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2022