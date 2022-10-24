Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of US-1 following a fatal crash that killed four people.

The crash happened last Tuesday when a Tesla with two teenagers inside hit a minivan carrying a couple in their 70's. Both teenagers and the elderly couple died.

On Monday, deputies could be seen parked on side roads off US-1 looking for speeders.

Digital billboards are also set up in the median to warn drive drivers to slow down.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the stretch along US-1 north of the Roosevelt Bridge is notorious for speeders.

"We cannot ticket ourselves out of this situation," said Snyder. "What we need is broad cooperation from the community and to collectively slow down."

The Martin County Sheriff's Office also sent out mailers to every new driver in Martin County warning them of the consequences of speeding.

