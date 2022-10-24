Palm Beach County doctor, 77, accused of sexual battery

A Palm Beach County podiatrist was arrested Friday on a sexual battery charge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Saul Lipsman, 77, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, has an office along Northlake Boulevard, according to the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center website.

Sheriff's office spokesman Teri Barbera said that detectives on March 29 received an allegation by a patient that Lipsman had committed sexual misconduct.

Barbera said probable cause was established to charge Lipsman with one count of sexual battery on a person over 18.

Judge John Parnofiello signed an arrested warrant on Thursday.

Lipsman was located Friday, arrested and booked at the main Palm Beach County Jail.

Jail records show that bond was set at $10,000, and Lipsman was released from custody Saturday.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Lipsman is urged to contact Detective Jessica Guarducci at 561-688-4148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

