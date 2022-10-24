'We've got to stop the blood flow,' says woman who helped Uber Eats driver

Delray Beach police on Monday are still looking for the person who was involved in a Friday night shooting that has a female Uber Eats driver recovering at a local hospital.

"Everyone heard four pops," a woman named Autumn said.

Autumn, who wanted her identity to remain anonymous, said the noise wasn't firecrackers. It was the sound of a gun. She began to really worry. A friend had just walked outside with a toddler.

"We were trying to get in contact with her and she starts pounding on the door and goes, 'the Uber Eats lady just got shot,'" Autumn said.

It was Friday around 9:50 p.m. at the Chateau Woods Townhomes in Delray Beach. The police showed up minutes later. They found a female Uber Eats driver shot several times while trying to make a delivery.

Autumn said the community came out to help.

"I look over there and the lady is down. And there are two women with her and there are two boys standing over her and they're trying to apply pressure on her knee," Autumn said.

Autumn said she just went into help mode.

"I was just like, we got to make a tourniquet. And she goes, 'a tourni what?' I said, a tourniquet. We've got to stop the blood flow from her knee. There's important stuff down there and we don't know if it hit an artery," Autumn said.

Uber Eats sent the following statement to WPTV on Monday:

"The details of this senseless attack are terrifying. We have been in touch with the driver to check on her well-being and hope she makes a swift recovery. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

So far, investigators said there were two people involved. One adult male was arrested on an unrelated charge. The second is still at large.

Autumn said she's happy she could help the driver in her time of need.

"Being hurt is really scary, so I just wanted to make sure she wasn't by herself," Autumn said.

Authorities said the woman is in stable condition at a local hospital.

