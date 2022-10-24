What issues do Florida voters care about?

With the spotlight on Fort Pierce on Monday for the gubernatorial debate, WPTV wanted to know what issues voters consider a priority for them and what will influence who they vote for in the midterm election.

Early voting is already underway in many counties in Florida for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Even with all the bustle around the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, local residents were still going about their busy day. However, politics inevitably find a place in their minds.

RELATED: Florida gubernatorial debate garners national attention

"[I'm] a little concerned about our economy," recent college graduate Madison Specker said. "I'm hoping that the next elected government official for Florida will help out with getting us back on track."

Madison Specker lays out what issues are important to her during the midterm election.

The cost of living is a big priority but not her only one.

"I'm definitely an environment lover, so I'm concerned about preserving our natural resources and then of course women's rights," Specker said.

Women's rights are also one of several priorities for Alex Penaherra.

"Crist was more on the side of the woman being able to take care of them first, which I agree with that, but DeSantis also he looks out for Floridians as far as financially, so it's kind of like … not really sure what to do," Penaherra said.

RELATED: WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

Alex Penaherra explains why he isn't sure who to vote for in the Florida governor's race.

He's listening for the candidate with the best pro-Florida policies.

"Just keeping Florida to the Floridians and kind of doing what's right for us instead of making everything for the outsiders coming in," Penaherra said.

Jabari Cargill spends a lot of time on the water and cares a lot about clean water and healthy sea life. But while he's fishing, sometimes he's also thinking about keeping teens out of trouble.

"People come around here a lot for tourism to fish, but people like the teenagers they don’t have a lot of things to do here," Cargill said.

He wants to support a candidate with an eye on funding youth programs and making the cost of living more bearable.

Jabari Cargill says the environment and youth activities are important issues to him.

"The price of everything is going up with COVID, and the market is going crazy right now because of that," Cargill said.

WPTV spoke to a couple who are expecting a child soon. Supply chain issues are one of the issues determining who gets their vote.

"There's a shortage in infant milk, like the baby food," Jacques Thompson said. "As a dad, I'm kind of bothered by that."

But something all voters have in common is zeroing in on a candidate who brings everyone a little closer to common ground.

"I think we need to find a happy medium and a candidate that can look out for the people of Florida," Specker said.

Scripps Only Content 2022