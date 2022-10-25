5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach

A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people.

The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash caused large flames and heavy smoke.

RELATED: Latest traffic news

Three people were critically injured in an I-95 crash this afternoon and a fourth was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. DBFR, ⁦PBCFR,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, FHP and PBSO have responded to the crash. pic.twitter.com/a3PUncjuYk — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said that three people were critically injured. They later tweeted at 5:51 p.m. that a total of five people were hurt.

All southbound lanes reopened just before 4:30 p.m. Two right lanes on the northbound side reopened at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said two cars and the fuel tanker were traveling northbound on I-95. One of the cars traveled into the fuel tanker's lane of travel, resulting in a collision. The fuel tanker truck overturned and caught fire.

All lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in both directions after a vehicle fire Oct. 25, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the large flames. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Fuel from a tanker flowed through a storm drain on I-95, causing a secondary fire on the west side of the highway, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022