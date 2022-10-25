All Palm Beach County deputies to carry NARCAN, sheriff says

Thousands of Palm Beach County deputies will now carry NARCAN, a life-saving nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

To combat a growing opioid epidemic and the emergence of the highly dangerous and deadly drug fentanyl in our local communities, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Tuesday that more than 2,000 sworn PBSO deputies will be armed with NARCAN.

That includes both deputies in the field and in the agency's corrections department.

WPTV reported in Augustthe Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was allowing some deputies to carry NARCAN, and the agency was conducting a three-year study to determine if that initiative should continue and be expanded.

Bradshaw on Tuesday announced all sworn deputies will now carry NARCAN.

The nasal spray was given to the sheriff's office at no cost from the Florida Department of Health’s HEROS (Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support) Program.

The majority of Florida law enforcement agencies carry naloxone, also known as NARCAN, which is used to treat opioid overdoses. In addition, medical personnel like paramedics are equipped with NARCAN,

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids were involved in 68,630 overdose deaths in the United States in 2020. That accounted for nearly 75% of all drug overdose deaths.

Scripps Only Content 2022