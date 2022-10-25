Debate pause hints DeSantis not ruling out presidential run

The gubernatorial debate held Monday in Fort Pierce had some feisty moments between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, especially one that hinted at DeSantis running for president.

It was unusual because the question came from one of the candidates, which wasn't allowed under debate rules.

The moment happened when Crist posed the question to DeSantis, asking if he would serve all four years if re-elected.

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during a debate with his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

There was a pause from the governor and without answering he fired a quip back saying he wanted to put Crist out to pasture.

"The only worn-out old donkey I'm looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist," DeSantis said.

The future political plans of DeSantis have made national headlines and those who follow politics said all the signs are there — even if the governor won't say it.

"No one is surprised that he's running for president," Charles Zelden, a political science professor at Nova Southeastern University, said. "He's been doing it for the last year in every way that counts. His politics, his policy, time he's spending on Fox News. All of that screams, 'I am preparing myself to run for president.'"

Professor Charles Zelden shares he thought on the gubernatorial debate and his thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis' political aspirations.

It's no secret that national Republicans have been viewing DeSantis as a front-running candidate for president in 2024.

"He should not have been surprised about that, everyone is talking about it already," Adam Goodman, a national GOP strategist based in Washington, D.C., said. "Everybody in America understands that if Gov. DeSantis wins re-election in Florida, there is very much a clear path of legitimacy to seek national office."

Zelden said he doesn’t think a presidential run will sway DeSantis supporters.

"If you're a supporter of his, you think this is a good thing," Zelden said. "This is what he should be doing."

