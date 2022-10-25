Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide

A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide Tuesday.

Paul Streater was arrested in July 2018 on multiple charges, including four counts of DUI manslaughter and four counts of vehicular homicide.

He was found not guilty of four counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of driving under the influence/causing or contributing to injury.

Delray Beach police said Streater, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was driving his 2010 Chevy Silverado at more than 100 mph on a 45 mph speed zone when he rear-ended a 2018 Dodge Caravan on South Federal Highway killing two children and two adults.

Streater's attorney, Sam Halpern, released the following statement:

Sam Halpern, attorney for Paul Streater, says that the jury was denied access to critical exculpatory documents regarding the operation and design of Mr. Streater's 2010 Silverado. This accident was a tragedy to both the Raschiotto family as well as the Streater family. This was a difficult case with high emotions. The jury has spoken, and we were impressed with their attitude and careful attention throughout the trial, but their hands were tied with the information about Mr. Streater's truck that they were not allowed to consider. Evidentiary hearings went both ways, and the DUI issues have been resolved in Mr. Streater's favor. We look forward to resolving the vehicular homicide issues in the appellate forum.





Judge Jeff Gillen has set sentencing for Dec. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022