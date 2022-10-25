Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. near State Road 710 (SW Warfield Boulevard).

FHP said the man was driving west on State Road 710, just east of SW Tommy Clements Boulevard, in a 2020 Chevy 2500 pickup truck when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed over the eastbound lanes. The vehicle traveled a short distance on the grass and hit a tree.

According to FHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue.

No more information was immediately available.

