Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.

DOH said water samples are collected and examined for enterococci bacteria that may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The advisory was issued for the following beaches:

  • Dubois Park
  • Jupiter Beach Inlet
  • Carlin Park
  • Riviera Beach
  • Phil Foster Park
  • Ocean Inlet Park
  • Boynton Beach
  • Delray Beach
  • Spanish River
  • Lantana Beach.
Water quality.PNG
Water quality.PNG

Beach waters are tested for enterococci at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA. The samples are tested for concentrations and a value is assigned to indicate poor, moderate, or good ranges.

For more information about beach water quality in Palm Beach County, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

4 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Palm Beach County doctor, 77, accused of sexual battery

Latest News

Is RSV surge an early peak, or concerning sign of things to come?
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes a line-up to the dugout wall before a...
Source: Schumaker hired as new Marlins manager
1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
Thousands cast ballots as early voting heats up