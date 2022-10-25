I-95 fire in Delray Beach shuts down traffic in both directions

There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a tanker truck caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke.

Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the crash occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The tanker fire is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange.

RELATED: Latest traffic news

Three people were critically injured in an I-95 crash this afternoon and a fourth was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. DBFR, ⁦PBCFR,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, FHP and PBSO have responded to the crash. pic.twitter.com/a3PUncjuYk — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that three people were critically injured, and a fourth person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All southbound and northbound lanes are closed on I-95 between Linton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue. Just before 2 p.m., traffic was backed up for miles.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the large flames. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that the fire was under control, but traffic delays will be occurring for the "foreseeable future."

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022