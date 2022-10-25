Man hospitalized after 'accidental fall' from Palm Beach condo building

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after accidentally falling from a condominium building in Palm Beach, police said.

According to Capt. Will Rothrock with the Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a six-story condo building on Breakers Row just after 9:30 a.m.

Emergency crews respond to an accidental fall at a condominium building on Breakers Row in Palm...
Emergency crews respond to an accidental fall at a condominium building on Breakers Row in Palm Beach, Oct. 25, 2022.

Police said initial indications show a man accidentally fell from the building and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Rothrock said the man is still alive and the incident is under investigation.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed part of the ground floor of the complex blocked off with yellow tape, and what appeared to be long cables or ropes on the ground.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Palm Beach investigation

Chopper 5 video of accidental fall at Palm Beach condominium building

A Palm Beach police cruiser was parked next to the tape, and another police officer could be seen on the roof of the condominium building, surveying the scene down below.

No other details have been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Palm Beach County doctor, 77, accused of sexual battery
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach
UF to begin enforcing prohibition against indoor protests
Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe