Skip Schumaker hired as new Marlins manager

Miami taps Cardinals bench coach after ‘extensive process’
FILE - This is a 2022 photo of Skip Schumaker, bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball...
FILE - This is a 2022 photo of Skip Schumaker, bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image reflects the St. Louis Cardinals active roster on March 19, 2022, in Jupiter Fla., when this image was taken. Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(AP)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.

The Miami Marlins didn't let him get away.

Schumaker was hired Tuesday by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history after what the team described as "an extensive process."

"As we continue to grow as an organization, we felt it was important to find an individual who had been a part of a winning culture," Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. "Having been a member of two championship teams, along with his reputation for tenacity and getting every ounce out of his ability, Skip will be a tremendous example to our players. His leadership style, teaching skills and attention to detail made him the clear choice as the club’s new manager."

Schumaker — who played for World Series-winning clubs in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011 — comes to Miami from the Cardinals, with whom he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals' staff.

"Skip has a long list of distinguished accomplishments as both a player and a coach that showcase the remarkable individual he is as well as the high level of credibility and leadership he will bring to the dugout and the Marlins organization," Marlins owner Bruce Sherman said. "He has an incredible passion and winning spirit that will set the course for the Marlins franchise."

The 42-year-old Schumaker takes over in Miami for Don Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons. Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

All-Time Marlins Managers

ManagerYearsRecordPlayoffsReason For Leaving
Rene Lachemann1993-96221-285Fired
Cookie Rojas19961-0Interim
John Boles199640-35Interim
Jim Leyland1997-98146-17811-5, 1997 World Series ChampionResigned
John Boles1999-2001165-206Fired
Tony Perez200154-60Interim
Jeff Torberg2002-0395-105Fired
Jack McKeon2003-05241-20711-6, 2003 World Series ChampionResigned
Joe Girardi200678-84Fired
Fredi Gonzalez2007-10276-279Fired
Edwin Rodriguez2010-1178-85Resigned
Brandon Hyde20110-1Interim
Jack McKeon201140-50Interim
Ozzie Guillen201269-93Fired
Mike Redmond2013-15155-207Fired
Dan Jennings201555-69Interim
Don Mattingly2016-22443-5872-3Resigned

Mattingly's contract expired when this season ended, and he and the Marlins’ front office agreed it would be best for both sides not to enter into a new deal.

The Marlins went 69-93 this season, the 12th time they finished with a losing record in the last 13 years. The exception was 2020, when they went 31-29.

Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter with St. Louis.

Schumaker was a starter for the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. The California native batted .278 in 1,149 games while primarily playing second base and the outfield. He retired in March 2016 while in camp with the Padres on a minor-league deal.

Associated Press 2022

