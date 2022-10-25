Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach

Montana Globerman had been a fitness instructor for ten years before she had her second child. With "all the things" she had to juggle as a mom she was unable to get out of and fulfill her passion for fitness.

“I really missed teaching and moving and being creative. So I decided that I wanted to turn my garage into a studio so I could be a stay-at-home mom, but at the same time, do what fuels me,” said Globerman.

With a background in Pilates and Barre, she started hosting clients at home and developed The Montana Method.

“We had these like mom cars line up my street, which is really funny. My neighbors are like, ‘What's going on over here?’” said Globerman.

For people starting their own fitness routines, Globerman said to start slow, “I would say go for a walk outside, especially now in Florida. The weather is so beautiful. So take yourself outside. Make yourself a good playlist your own hype girl… … do stuff that like makes you want to jump around a little bit and then just have a space that feels really good for you.”

Globerman said working out shouldn’t be a chore and should be something you look forward to, “I would say find what makes you light up, you know, so if that's movement and music for me that really matters. So even if it's just getting out for a walk, taking yourself away from your like day to day routine, you don't want to not look forward to what you're doing. So when people are wanting to work out that it's not just for the results that you're getting. It's for what really makes you feel good on the inside too. And that to me changes the whole course of your day.”

As for why I gained 50 pounds in the last year and stopped working out, the new Taylor Swift songs really speaks to me, “It's me. Hi, I'm the problem, it's me." Time to channel Taylor’s energy to get fired up and lose ten pounds next month.

Montana's Tips

Get moving.

Do what excites you.

Make a great playlist.

Use sedentary moments (Zoom Meetings) to do simple movements.

Examples of simple movements

Creating a fall fitness routine at home - Part 1

Creating a fall fitness routine at home - Part 2

